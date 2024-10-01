1 October exhibit pays tribute to victims of deadliest shooting in U.S. history

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is hosting the "Remember 1 October" exhibit honoring the fallen, the injured and the heroes who died at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Oct. 1, 2017— the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The exhibit opened its doors on Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and plans to stay through Thursday, Oct. 10 in the Rotunda Gallery, located on the first floor of the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas.

The exhibit features a selection of items from the Clark County Museum's 22,000-piece 1 October collection including banners, letters, cowboy hats, stuffed animals and mementos left at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign and other locations as offerings of grief and support following the attack in 2017.

“The anniversary of 1 October is an important time to remember all those who were affected by the tragedy,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom.

From our brave first responders to the countless caring citizens who sprang into action to help, we showed the world a side to Las Vegas that many people weren’t aware of. Our community’s response in the face of such darkness is something we can be forever proud of.

The centerpiece of the exhibit is a model of the"Forever One Memorial."

KTNV and JCJ Architecture Model of the 'Forever One' memorial in comparison to rendered designs

The "Remembering 1 October" exhibit also includes 'The Art of Healing' mural and 'Angels of Love' displays created in the first remembrance of the tragedy. There will also be a sculpture featuring two glass butterflies with purple and orange wings titled "The Lighted Path," representing those who passed away to their injuries after the tragedy.

“Out of unthinkable violence, our community also experienced an outpouring of love and support for the victims of the tragedy and each other,” said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, who has worked closely with the survivor community.