Settlement reached lawsuit over Alpine Motel fire that killed 6 in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than three years after the deadliest residential fire in the history of the City of Las Vegas, a settlement has been reached.

The settlement pertains to a civil lawsuit about the deadly fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments Complex that claimed the lives of six people on Dec. 21, 2019. Attorney Robert Murdock explained to Channel 13 that the lawsuit was consolidated from dozens of lawsuits filed in the aftermath of the fire.

A criminal case related to the fire is still pending.

The terms of the settlement are confidential.

"Today, we filed a notice of resolution pending court approval. We look forward to a complete and final resolution of this matter," Murdock told Channel 13.

Dozens of lawsuits were filed in the months after the fire killed six people, alleging owners of the apartment failed to maintain safety equipment. Documents previously obtained by 13 Investigates show the property had a history of fire safety violations dating back 34 years.

