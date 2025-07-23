Seniors stranded for days after apartment elevator breaks, fixed after Channel 13 report

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Elderly residents at Los Pecos Senior Apartments tell Channel 13 they were stranded in their homes for nearly a week after the building's only elevator stopped working.

The elevator was fixed hours after Channel 13 began investigating the situation, but residents say the response time was unacceptable.

"One day is too long!" Linda Beard, a resident at Los Pecos Senior Apartments, said.

The broken elevator created dangerous conditions for residents who rely on walkers or wheelchairs, including Stella Hinton, who is legally blind and lives on the third floor.

"Somebody has to be there, put my hand on the rail, my walking stick… I count the steps as I go down and come up. It's not easy," Hinton said.

Residents were told a part had been ordered, but received no timeline for repairs.

"I think it's great that it got repaired because you guys came out," Beard said.

"You know… a whole week. And all of a sudden, because they knew you were here — it's fixed," Hinton said.

Legal experts say landlords aren't required to fix everything immediately but must demonstrate they're making efforts to address safety concerns.

"Once reported, a landlord has to make best efforts within 48 hours. That doesn't mean it's resolved—but something needs to happen," Nicholas Haley from the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada said.

When maintenance delays affect people with disabilities, Haley said the situation could become more serious.

"They have to make a reasonable effort — and they have to demonstrate that," Haley said.

In extreme cases, the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada can assist tenants by making a fair housing disability request, allowing them to intervene and help resolve issues.

Cirrus Management, which operates the complex, has not responded to requests for comment.