Judge denies Democrats' emergency request to keep polls open longer in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A judge swiftly denied a lawsuit that sought to extend voting times in Clark County on Election Day.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and a committee working to elect Democratic Senators filed the emergency lawsuit on Tuesday night.

TRACK NEVADA ELECTION RESULTS

In Nevada, polls closed at 7 p.m., but those in line at that time are still allowed to cast their ballots.

Cortez Masto and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee argued voting times should be extended.

"During November 8, 2022, multiple polling locations in Clark County experienced delays and long lines due to polling location running out of printer paper in the ballot printers,” the lawsuit stated.

They cited multiple allegations of delays throughout Clark County, including the following:

Boulevard Mall: 9 out of 25 printers inoperative, with a one-hour wait time

Deer Springs Town Center: 12 out of 25 printers inoperative, with a one-hour wait time

Nellis: 3 out of 25 printers inoperative, more than a one-hour wait time

Aliente: 5 printers inoperative, with a 30-minute wait time

Keller: 2 out of 16 printers inoperative, with a 50-minute wait time

Silverado Ranch Plaza: 6 out of 30 printers inoperative, with a 45-minute wait time

Walnut Community Center: 2 out of 10 printers inoperative, with a 25-minute wait time

Whitney Recreation Center: 4 out of 14 printers inoperative

A spokesperson for Cortez Masto's campaign issued this statement in response to the denial:

"Every vote must count, and delays caused by long lines and paper delays should not prevent Nevadans from casting their ballots." Cortez Masto campaign spokesman Josh Marcus-Blank

KTNV is tracking everything you need to know on election night until 11 p.m. Tune in at ktnv.com/live.