Semi-truck operator suffering medical episode saved by nearby drivers on I-15, officials say

Posted at 11:12 PM, Nov 22, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man was pulled from a semi-truck before it caught fire on the I-15 Tuesday night.

According to a Tweet from the North Las Vegas Fire Department, around 4:30 p.m. firefighters responded to a semi-truck fire.

Per the Nevada Highway Patrol, the driver of a semi-truck had a medical episode before hitting four cars on the I-15 from Cheyenne southbound.

Fortunately, nearby drivers pulled the man from the semi-truck before the truck caught fire and crews were able to extinguish it.

