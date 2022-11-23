Semi-truck operator suffering medical episode saved by nearby drivers on I-15, officials say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man was pulled from a semi-truck before it caught fire on the I-15 Tuesday night.

According to a Tweet from the North Las Vegas Fire Department, around 4:30 p.m. firefighters responded to a semi-truck fire.

ALERT- at approx 4:30pm @NLVFireDept and @LasVegasFD responded to a semi truck fire. Per NHP the semi truck driver had a medical episode and hit 4 cars on the I-15 from Cheyenne southbound before grinding to a stop near the 515 exit. Continues in comments. pic.twitter.com/F6WcvoUnzW — CNLV Fire Department (@NLVFireDept) November 23, 2022

Per the Nevada Highway Patrol, the driver of a semi-truck had a medical episode before hitting four cars on the I-15 from Cheyenne southbound.

Fortunately, nearby drivers pulled the man from the semi-truck before the truck caught fire and crews were able to extinguish it.