Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Second victim identified in wrong-way I-15 crash that killed off-duty Metro officer

serious crash
AP IMAGES
serious crash
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials have released the identity of the second victim in Thursday's fatal wreck that killed a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer.

Fernando Jimenez-Jimenez, 31, died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 at mile Marker 78 early Thursday morning, according to the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner.

Nevada State Police confirmed two men died in the crash, and LVMPD identified Officer Colton Pulsipher as one of the victims.

WATCH: Friends, family and community members remember Officer Colton Pulsipher

'One in a billion guy': Friends remember Metro officer Colton Pulsipher

Authorities are still investigating the incident, and Channel 13 will report those details once they are made available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH