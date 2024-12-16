Second victim identified in wrong-way I-15 crash that killed off-duty Metro officer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials have released the identity of the second victim in Thursday's fatal wreck that killed a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer.

Fernando Jimenez-Jimenez, 31, died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 at mile Marker 78 early Thursday morning, according to the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner.

Nevada State Police confirmed two men died in the crash, and LVMPD identified Officer Colton Pulsipher as one of the victims.

Authorities are still investigating the incident, and Channel 13 will report those details once they are made available.