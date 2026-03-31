Second Egg Works location closing just a week after the first

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another location of a beloved breakfast restaurant will soon be closing its doors.

A second Egg Works location will close in the coming weeks, according to a letter posted on social media.

Owner Brad Burdsall wrote, in part, "for almost three decades, these restaurants have been more than a business to me — it has been a second home."

Burdsall went on to write that he's preparing to move out of state, likely the cause behind the closure.

This comes just as the Egg Works location on Rainbow closed its doors on March 29.

We reached out to Egg Works for further details and learned that management plans for the other five locations to remain open.

