Second barrel found at Lake Mead: nothing found inside

Posted at 7:12 PM, May 03, 2022
(KTNV) — With receding water levels at Lake Mead, there can be new things coming to shore that was dropped in the past.

13 Action News spoke to an official from Lake Mead, Justin Pattinson, who confirmed that there was another barrel found at Lake Mead on Tuesday, but there was nothing inside of it.

This shortly follows the first barrel that was found with human remains inside.

