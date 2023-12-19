Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Seattle bakery Piroshky Piroshky bringing pop-up back to Las Vegas valley

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
piroshky piroshky
Posted at 10:36 AM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 13:36:19-05

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Seattle-based bakery Piroshky Piroshky is returning to the Las Vegas valley with another pop-up.

Last year, they brought their food to the valley for the first time. They are famous piroshkis, which are handheld pies that are stuffed with sweet and savory delights.

Company officials said their next valley pop-up will be on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at Bad Beat Brewery in Henderson, which is located at 7380 Eastgate Road #110 in Henderson. That is for pre-order pickups only.

According to Piroshky Piroshky officials, pre-orders must be placed before Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. and a minimum order of $50 is required.

You can learn more or place your orders here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH