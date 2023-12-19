Seattle bakery Piroshky Piroshky bringing pop-up back to Las Vegas valley

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Seattle-based bakery Piroshky Piroshky is returning to the Las Vegas valley with another pop-up.

Last year, they brought their food to the valley for the first time. They are famous piroshkis, which are handheld pies that are stuffed with sweet and savory delights.

Company officials said their next valley pop-up will be on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at Bad Beat Brewery in Henderson, which is located at 7380 Eastgate Road #110 in Henderson. That is for pre-order pickups only.

According to Piroshky Piroshky officials, pre-orders must be placed before Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. and a minimum order of $50 is required.

You can learn more or place your orders here.