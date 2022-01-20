Watch
Seattle-based Piroshky Piroshky brings popular Russian comfort food to the valley with pop-up event

Piroshky Piroshky
Popular Seattle-based Russian bakery Piroshky Piroshky is bringing its renowned comfort food to the Las Vegas valley for the first time with a pop-up event in Henderson on Feb. 6.
Posted at 9:03 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 00:05:45-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A well-known bakery is bringing its food to the Las Vegas valley for the first time.

Piroshky Piroshky is a Russian bakery based in Seattle, but the company is bringing its food to different cities throughout the country with pop-up events, including one in Henderson.

Piroshky Piroshky is famous for its (what else?) piroshki — handheld pies that are a well-loved comfort food in eastern Europe. The Seattle-based bakery offers piroshki stuffed with a wide array of both sweet and savory foods.

Valley foodies can pick up their Piroshky Piroshky goodies on Feb. 6 at Bad Beat Brewery (7380 Eastgate Road #110) in Henderson.

Pre-orders have to be submitted by Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. and a minimum order of $50 is required. More information is available on the bakery's website here.

