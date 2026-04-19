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Seasonal closures are coming to Valley of Fire. Which trails will be affected?

Valley of Fire State Park
Nevada Division of State Parks
Valley of Fire State Park
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Visitors to the Valley of Fire State Park should plan their trips accordingly — because the Nevada Division of State Parks (NDSP) has announced that nine trails will experience seasonal trail closures next month.

Starting May 15, the following trails are slated to close temporarily:

  • Fire Wave
  • Seven Wonders Loop
  • Pastel Canyon
  • Prospect
  • Arrowhead
  • Pinnacles
  • White Domes
  • Charlie Springs
  • Natural Arches

According to NDSP, these closures are set in place to protect hikers and staff from hazardous weather conditions and extreme heat, which they said largely contribute to Search and Rescue instances in the area.

If you'd like to receive updates on trail conditions, visit the Nevada State Parks website for more.

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