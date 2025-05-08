Search update: Still no sign of person swept away by raging water in Henderson, police say

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A man who police say was swept away by raging water on Tuesday afternoon is still missing on Thursday.

Henderson police and fire crews began their search with a wash located near Aloha Drive and Pueblo Boulevard, just north of Heritage Park.

In an update shared with Channel 13 on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Henderson Police Department wrote:

"Despite extensive efforts and more than 100 hours dedicated to the search, we have not been able to locate the subject in the wash area at this time."



Channel 13 first learned of reports of a swift-water rescue in the area just before 4 p.m. Tuesday amid a storm that shattered rainfall records in Southern Nevada.

Henderson Police outlined the search efforts up to this point, which have included using bikes and UTVs to access trails and wash areas, using K9 units to search on the ground, and using drones and helicopters for aerial support.

Through maps and video, searchers have also identified some areas of interest that aren't currently safe to search, police noted, adding that those areas will be reassessed as conditions improve.

"We remain committed to this case and are prepared to respond immediately should new, credible information become available," Henderson Police stated.

Anyone with information that could help search crews is encouraged to share it with police by calling 702-267-5000 or 311. In emergency situations, you're advised to call 911.