Search underway for missing 17-year-old girl near Henderson outskirts

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies converged near the outskirts of Henderson on Friday morning in search of a missing 17-year-old girl.

Jennaleah Reyes Hin was last seen leaving her home in the 1200 block of Grove Park Street at 8:46 p.m. on Dec. 30.

Giving more information about the search on Friday, Capt. Mark Speer of Red Rock Search & Rescue said Hin left the family home "distraught" after an argument with her parents.

Police and Hin's parents — who shared an emotional plea for their daughter's return — didn't specify details of the argument. Speer characterized it as "just a normal dispute that teens have with their parents sometimes."

In a statement to Channel 13, Henderson Police confirmed they responded to Hin's home the night she went missing but had no success in finding her that night.

Search crews are focusing their efforts in the desert south of Henderson after a search dog picked up Hin's scent on Thursday afternoon. Searchers picked up the trail again Friday morning, "but the track is old now and not very good," Speer said.



The flyer identifies "Jeanna" as a straight-A student in her senior year at Foothill High School. It describes Hin as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 163 pounds. She was last seen wearing black cargo pants and a black hoodie.

"She did not bring a phone or any device," the flyer states.

Henderson Police noted Hin has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person.

Channel 13 crews are in the area of Horizon Ridge Parkway and Kind Avenue during the ongoing search, which drew multiple law enforcement agencies including Red Rock Search & Rescue. We'll update this report as we learn more.

AT THE SCENE: Take a look at the ongoing search near Horizon Ridge Parkway and Kind Avenue