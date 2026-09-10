Search underway for man seen brandishing gun at cars in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a man who was said to be pointing a firearm at vehicles in the east valley on Thursday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it started receiving reports of the gun-brandishing just after 8 a.m. in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive.

Schools in surrounding area have been secured as a precaution while police look for the armed individual, a department spokesperson told Channel 13.

According to police, the man was last seen walking into a desert area, and attempts to locate him are ongoing as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story.

