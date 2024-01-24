Search begins for principal at Rancho High School after former principal abruptly retires

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The search is on for a new principal at Rancho High School after the previous one abruptly retired.

According to staff, Darlin Delgado announced her departure from the high school earlier this month. A letter posted to the school’s website explains why she decided to leave.

On Tuesday, students and staff packed inside of the school’s cafeteria to discuss what qualities they would like to see from their next principal.

“Principals are probably the most important factor at the school. They set the tone for everything that takes place here,” said Reuben D’Silva, a teacher at Rancho High School.

D’Silva says the school has always dealt with some challenges.

“We have issues with safety and we have issues with security,” D’Silva said.

Those issues were highlighted in the fall semester when 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis, a student at Rancho High School, was beaten to death by his classmates less than a block away from campus.

“If you have a child that goes here, you want them to be safe. You want them to come home the same way that you sent them out the door,” said Tavorra Elliott, who attended the town hall.

In the next few weeks, the school's organizational team will meet to pinpoint the needs of the Rancho community and will narrow down three choices to fill the position.

“This school often gets a bad reputation. They think we’re in the hood and that this is a dangerous neighborhood. There are serious security issues, as we mentioned, but the talent is here. All you need is the right sort of principal, the right staff, and the sky's the limit,” D’Silva said.

School administrators also posted a survey online for students, staff, and community members to share their opinions on what they would like to see from the next principal.