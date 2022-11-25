Seahawks happy to be home for a while, set to host Raiders

SEATTLE (AP) — There was an underrated aspect to what the Seattle Seahawks accomplished through their first 10 games and their surprising surge to the top of the NFC West.

They did most of it away from home and flew plenty of miles in the process — most recently to Germany, where they lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before their bye week.

That changes beginning Sunday, when the Seahawks (6-4) return to Lumen Field and host the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle, which is tied with San Francisco atop the NFC West, plays five of its final seven games at home and only has one more game outside the Pacific time zone.

“I’m tired of traveling. I’m tired of being on planes, leaving on Friday or Saturday,” wide receiver DK Metcalf said. “I’m just happy to be back in front of the 12s (Seattle's fans) for five more games. I know they are excited to have us back.”

And Seattle's opponents during this upcoming stretch look less daunting than they did when the season began. The Seahawks' next three games are against teams with three wins apiece: the Raiders, the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina.

“I hope that there is a lot of energy for this finish because we certainly have it here in the building,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said.

Las Vegas (3-7) snapped a three-game skid with last week’s overtime win at Denver and in the process gave the Seahawks a boost. Every Denver loss improves Seattle’s draft position as owners of the Broncos’ first-round pick next season. (Denver got Russell Wilson out of that deal, which isn't looking so great for the Broncos.)

The Raiders have lost five road games this season, four by one score.

“We don’t know this team very well, so our team is hard at work in terms of learning the personnel, the scheme, the challenges they present in all three phases,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said. “And then obviously, going out there and playing in Seattle, it’s always a different atmosphere. Very challenging place to play. So, a lot of hard work ahead of us here.”