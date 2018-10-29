Scammers targeting consumers buying used cars

Marissa Kynaston
8:37 AM, Oct 29, 2018
4 hours ago

A new scam is targeting people looking for a new car. It involves vehicle identification numbers. Marissa Kynaston reporting.

KTNV
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Las Vegas (KTNV) - Scammers are out with a new way to steal your money by targeting people in the market for a used car.  

The Federal Trade Commission says scammers list vehicles for sale, then whoever calls them about the car is sent to a fake website to get a car history report. The fake website doesn't end in .com, but instead ends in .vin.

The site asks for a credit card, steals the number, and doesn't actually produce a vehicle history report. 

The FTC says scammers purchased the fraudulent website that was originally meant for wine-related sites and since every vehicle has a VIN number, it seems like a legit car website.  

However, there is a way to protect yourself. Consumers can go to the FTC's website with links to trusted companies.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top