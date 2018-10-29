Las Vegas (KTNV) - Scammers are out with a new way to steal your money by targeting people in the market for a used car.

SCAM ALERT: If you’re buying or selling a used car, don’t get tricked by new scam! Scammers are using a fake vehicle history report website to get your information. More details on @KTNV pic.twitter.com/zLat3FSacr — Marissa Kynaston (@marissaktnv) October 29, 2018

The Federal Trade Commission says scammers list vehicles for sale, then whoever calls them about the car is sent to a fake website to get a car history report. The fake website doesn't end in .com, but instead ends in .vin.

The site asks for a credit card, steals the number, and doesn't actually produce a vehicle history report.

The FTC says scammers purchased the fraudulent website that was originally meant for wine-related sites and since every vehicle has a VIN number, it seems like a legit car website.

However, there is a way to protect yourself. Consumers can go to the FTC's website with links to trusted companies.