NV Energy warns customers to be aware of possible July 4th scams

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Since Memorial Day, NV Energy says it has seen an uptick in utility scams and warns its residential and business customers to expect scam activity to increase during the July 4 weekend.

A scammer will call a customer and falsely identify themselves as an employee of NV Energy then make deceptive threats about their electric service and demand immediate payment, often via MoneyPak card or Zelle. The number also may falsely represent itself as NV Energy.

NV Energy does not call customers to demand immediate payment for any reason. Customers who may be at risk of having their power disconnected because of nonpayment will receive a 10-day notice on their NV Energy bill and a 48-hour notice via U.S. Mail. NV Energy does not accept payments via Zelle or Venmo.

If customers receive a call asking for immediate payment, they should refuse and call local law enforcement or NV Energy if they have additional questions. They may also report the scam via nvenergy.com/scams and check their account at nvenergy.com/myaccount.

NV Energy performs Home Energy Assessments and Smart Thermostat installations by appointment only. An NV Energy representative will never come to your home offering an unscheduled service. For other services, a technician may knock on your door to alert you of his/her presence before making repairs or installing equipment, but will not need to enter your home.

In addition, NV Energy requires field employees and contractors to wear identification badges at all times. Anyone claiming to be an NV Energy employee or contractor will be happy to present a badge and employee number when contacting customers in the field. Employees are never authorized to receive payment in the field. We offer more tips and reminders on how to protect yourself from scams at nvenergy.com/scams.