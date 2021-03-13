SB 153 aims to end daylight saving time in Nevada

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Get ready to change your clocks this Sunday as we spring forward an hour for daylight saving time. But this could be coming to an end in the future if some state lawmakers get their way. A new bill making the rounds in Carson City would keep Nevada on the same time all year round.

“This is all about time. Time and time again.”

Time is certainly a passion for George Cabral and Jean Souza, owners of JJC Clocks and Antiques. They spend hours working on clocks.

“Not only do we sell them, but we also are also collectors. We have many, many in our collection,” Souza said.

With time on their hands, they take pride in restoring and repairing old clocks. What may tick them off a little is daylight saving time.

“Like the people in the hotels, and they have a shift to be in, say like 7 o’clock in the morning, and they forgot to turn their clock ahead or back so they’re now late an hour or early an hour,” Souza said.

Senate Bill 153 in the state legislature would help put an end to that, having Nevada stop daylight saving time and have either daylight time or standard time be permanent year-round.

Assemblymember Dr. Robin Titus is a co-sponsor of the bill and says the constant changing of the clocks disrupts sleep for many people.

“There’s been some studies done from Finland, Denmark, and Australia that this changing the time is not healthy,” she said.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine supports getting rid of it and implementing standard time year-round, saying that move supports the sleep patterns of most humans the best. The bill also ties any decision to change with California to stay in sync with their time due to the crucial economic links between the two states.

“We do have to look at what commerce happens, and we are tied -- whether we like it or not -- with what happens in California,” Titus said.

Assemblyman Tom Roberts says he would support the bill and believes staying on daylight time is the way to go.

“I think a lot of people would almost prefer to stay on daylight saving time which would give you a late evening,” he said.

If the bill becomes reality, it may mean less clockwork for Souza and Cabral.

“I like it now the way it’s going to be, so we get more light in the afternoon,” Souza said.

This bill will be heard in committee, where it could potentially be then brought to the Senate floor for discussion.