How to make the transition easier for daylight saving time

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You'll be losing an hour of sleep this weekend because of daylight saving time.
Here's some tips experts say will help make the transition easier.
- Set your alarm earlier each day until the time change
- Get seven to nine hours of sleep
And if sleep just seems elusive in general, it may be time to take a look at your sleep habits or seek some help.
Some good sleepy hygiene tips:
- Make sure your room is as dark as possible
- Keep the temperature at a comfortable level, not too hot or too cold
- Limit exposure to screens (including your phone)
- Intense exercise within an hour before bed