How to make the transition easier for daylight saving time

You'll be losing an hour of sleep this weekend because of Daylight Saving Time. Here's some tips experts say will help make the transition easier.
Posted at 7:10 AM, Mar 12, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You'll be losing an hour of sleep this weekend because of daylight saving time.

Here's some tips experts say will help make the transition easier.

  • Set your alarm earlier each day until the time change
  • Get seven to nine hours of sleep

And if sleep just seems elusive in general, it may be time to take a look at your sleep habits or seek some help.

Some good sleepy hygiene tips:

  • Make sure your room is as dark as possible
  • Keep the temperature at a comfortable level, not too hot or too cold
  • Limit exposure to screens (including your phone)
  • Intense exercise within an hour before bed
