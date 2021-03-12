A look at pros and cons of daylight saving time

This weekend, our clocks will spring forward one hour for what is known as daylight saving time. The argument about whether or not DST is beneficial or necessary has become increasingly more frequent in the last few years. Here are some of the pros and cons that we found.

PROS



Less car crashes

Fewer pedestrians struck by vehicles

Decrease in crime, especially robberies/burglaries

Safer for joggers, people walking dogs, children playing outside

More people shopping after work, increasing retail sales

More people driving, increasing gas sales

More time to play golf and other outdoor sports

People spend more time outside in general

Less need for electricity (lower power bills).

CONS



People unusually sleepy on following Monday

Increase in heart attack risk on following Monday

Initial spike in traffic accidents in the first week of daylight saving time

Some people never adjust to time change resulting in decreased quality of life and health issues

Increase in cases of seasonal affective disorder because of shorter winter evenings

Disrupts eating habits of pets and livestock

Disrupts harvesting for farmers

Spending dips after the time change

Less daylight hours to do things outside

May interfere with religious groups with holy observances based on solar and lunar time

