Even encores have to end.

As much as I have enjoyed my anchor encore here in Las Vegas since returning in 2020, it’s time for me to step away from my anchor duties here at KTNV.

My two-year return has been some of the most pleasant and fulfilling work of the 40+ years I’ve spent in broadcasting — most of it here in Las Vegas. Being welcomed back in your homes in the mornings and at night has been nothing short of amazing and I am grateful to all of you, our viewers, for allowing me this opportunity.

I’d also like to take this chance to thank KTNV’s parent company, E.W. Scripps, as well as all of my co-workers — some of whom you see on the screen with me every night, and many more whom work hard behind the scenes to make sure we provide the quality newscast you deserve.

My last day coming to you from the anchor desk will be July 22nd.

Thank you for the many years here in Las Vegas. I will forever be grateful to all of you.

—Dave