Safekey program registration opens on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas will open registration for the Safekey before- and after-school enrichment programs on Tuesday.

The program is for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Some activities include physical fitness, STEAM programming, games, literacy programming, and homework time.

City officials said there is a $20 registration fee per participant per account for these program. It costs $7 a day for before-school programming and $10 a day for after-school programming.

Participants must be pre-enrolled and paid for each specific date of attendance.

City officials said Safekey accepts employer child care reimbursement forms as well as third-party subsidy certificates from Desert Regional Center, East Valley Family Services, Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada, the Las Vegas Urban League and Moapa Band of Paiutes Tribal Childcare.

Cash, check, and money order payments can be made at the City of Las Vegas Customer Care Center located at 500 South Main Street.

