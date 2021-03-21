Menu

Russian man pleads guilty in Nevada to plot to extort Tesla

AP
This Sept. 23, 2020 booking photo provided by the Washoe, Nev., County Sheriff's Office shows Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, who pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday, March 18, 2021, to a conspiracy charge, admitting he offered a Tesla employee $1 million to cripple the electric car company's plant in Nevada with ransomware in an extortion scheme. (Washoe County Sheriff's Office via AP).
Posted at 5:40 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 20:42:59-04

RENO (AP) — A Russian man has pleaded guilty to offering a Tesla employee $1 million to cripple the electric car company's plant in Nevada with ransomware in an extortion scheme.

Cybersecurity experts on Friday called the case exceptional because of the risks Egor Kriuchkov took trying face-to-face bribery instead of an internet hack from afar.

RELATED: Russian national arrested for conspiracy to introduce malware into a Nevada company's computer network

Kriuchkov pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Reno.

His attorneys declined Friday to comment.

Kriuchkov said in September he knew the Russian government was aware of his case, but prosecutors didn't allege ties to the Kremlin.

The FBI said the plot was stopped in August before any damage happened.

