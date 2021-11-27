Rural Nevada residents file lawsuit against new district map

Residents of a rural, Republican-leaning town that the Nevada Legislature split into two Assembly districts filed a lawsuit challenging the state's district maps.

They argue that the maps signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak earlier this month are drawn in a way that denies voters their right to elect representatives of their choice.

The lawsuit was filed Nov. 17 and argues the way the town of Pahrump in Nye County is split into two state Assembly districts dilutes residents' voting power.

It is the first to challenge the redistricting maps passed by the Democratic-controlled Legislature and signed by the governor.