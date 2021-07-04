Rural county in Nevada moving to rename road after Trump

YERINGTON (AP) — A rural Nevada county which Republican President Donald Trump won solidly in the 2020 election is moving to rename a road after him.

Lyon County commissioners voted 4-1 on Thursday for renaming Old Dayton Valley Road in the unincorporated community of Dayton.

Commissioner Ken Gray told KRNV-TV that a constituent suggested renaming a road for Trump and that he chose Old Dayton Valley Road because only a few government facilities and no residents have addresses on the road.

Gray said the planned renaming shouldn't be controversial because governments often rename roads and buildings after leaders and community advocates.