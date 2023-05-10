Rumors of student with firearm on Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon 'unfounded,' police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henderson police have announced that reports of a student with a firearm at Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon are "unfounded."

According to HPD, a student reported overhearing comments about "another student with a possible firearm on campus" around 8:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown while the investigation was conducted.

As of 10:27 a.m., the lockdown has been lifted and police have deemed the comments "unfounded."

This comes after several schools have been placed on lockdowns in the past few weeks, related to vague threats on social media and firearms on (or near) campus.