RTC shares Fourth of July weekend travel forecast. Here's where and when to expect heavy traffic.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada residents and visitors should brace for significant traffic delays and modified public transit schedules during this Fourth of July weekend, transportation officials warn.

Courtesy Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is advising travelers to prepare for congested roadways, particularly along the I-15 corridor connecting Las Vegas to Southern California. RTC buses will run on reduced Sunday schedules throughout the holiday weekend, with lower frequency service beginning Saturday, July 4.

Transportation officials predict the worst delays will occur Sunday, July 5, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Nevada-California state line. During this peak period, travel times are expected to increase dramatically as holiday travelers return home.

"We strongly advise drivers to avoid southbound I-15 at the state line during those hours," RTC officials said.

The combination of holiday traffic and expected high temperatures has prompted additional safety recommendations from transportation authorities. Officials suggest traveling during cooler morning or evening hours and carrying extra water for extended trips.

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Air travelers can avoid airport parking hassles by using RTC's park-and-ride service, especially in light of increased parking rates at Harry Reid International Airport. Free seven-day parking is available at the South Strip Transit Terminal and Centennial Hills Transit Center, with direct bus connections to Harry Reid International Airport via the Centennial Express and other routes.

Transit riders can plan trips and purchase fares through the free rideRTC mobile app or pay directly with contactless payment methods. Service updates and route changes are posted on the RTC website.