RTC of Southern Nevada receives grant to study equitable transit options

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — City officials are getting a boost to study sustainable, equitable transit options and mobility infrastructure across the valley.

On Thursday, officials with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada announced they have received $630,000 in funding from the Federal Transit Administration's Areas of Persistent Poverty program.

They said the money will be used to identify locations for neighborhood mobility hubs, improvements to existing amenities like transit stops and shelters that provide additional seating and shade, and complete street improvements like wider sidewalks, dedicated bus and bike lanes, and safer crosswalks.

According to RTC officials, researchers will study a 31-square-mile area that includes downtown Las Vegas, the Historic Westside, East Las Vegas, and North Las Vegas. They add the area is home to more than 220,000 residents and includes a significant number of historically disadvantaged communities.