RTC donates passes to help Southern Nevadans get to food resources during government shutdown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Southern Nevadans continue to feel the impacts of losing SNAP benefits during the federal government shutdown, the Regional Transportation Commission is stepping in to make sure those in need have ways to access the services available.

RTC of Southern Nevada has donated more than 10,000 free transit passes to area residents and local nonprofits.

“Ensuring our community has access to food pantries and essential services during these difficult times is a priority for RTC,” said RTC CEO MJ Maynard. “As our region’s transit provider, we are committed to the well-being of all residents by helping them stay connected to work, school, medical appointments, and loved ones."

“For any family, reliable transportation is essential, but for those living on a tight budget, even a small setback can have a major impact,” said Audra Hamernik, President and CEO of Nevada HAND. “The RTC’s generous support helps remove a significant barrier for many of our residents, giving parents the ability to get to work, children to school, and families to essential appointments. We’re deeply thankful for their partnership and commitment to helping our community thrive.”

Riders can use the RTC website to plan their routes and more.

