RTC asking for input for 2023 survey, participants can get paid

RTC buses
Posted at 1:56 PM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 16:56:42-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is asking for input for its 2023 Household Travel Survey.

The agency said those who complete the survey could receive gift certificates valued up to $40.

Over the next couple of months, the RTC said it hopes to recruit about 6,000 households to participate.

"This survey is a valuable community transportation tool that will give us feedback about the places people travel, the ways they get there, and the challenges they may experience," said RTC CEO M.J. Maynard. "Our residents and families matter and their input will help us plan and fund future transportation projects that reflect common travel patterns and make getting around easier."

The RTC said all information is confidential and invidual responses won't be released.

