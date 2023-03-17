Watch Now
Rouge Room is now open at Red Rock Casino

Posted at 12:53 PM, Mar 17, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Red Rock's Rouge Room is now officially open.

The new indoor-outdoor lounge was designed by Avenue Interior Design. The new venue features floor-to-ceiling velvet curtains and a tree-lined tunnel of arches leading inside. It also includes a bar underneath a canopy of chandeliers.

The menu includes French-driven cuisine and includes seafood platters and champagne and caviar service.

On Saturday, the Rouge Room will also open its pool cabanas.

The lounge will also offer a martini cart service with one for $28 or a flight of three for $45. Guests will be allowed to create their own martini with different garnishes and infusions like strawberry and sage, jasmine and key lime, and more.

The resort celebrated the grand opening Thursday night.

You can learn more or make reservations here.

