LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In addition to school supplies and clothes, students also need a confident smile and healthy mouth as they head back to the classroom this fall.

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, in partnership with Nevada Health Centers and Speedway Children’s Charities, will create those confident smiles during the 8th Annual Smarts & Smiles Back to School Dental Care Fair, happening July 18th – 22th .

The Care Mobile, a mobile dental clinic, will provide free dental and oral health services to local children each day between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Children receiving dental treatment will also receive a free backpack full of school supplies.

Additionally, on select days and times, free vision screenings will be available for children and adults, as well as oral health take-home goody-bags.

Dental services are provided to insured and uninsured patients ages 21 and under, at no cost to families. Nevada Health Centers accepts most dental insurance plans, Medicaid, and Nevada Checkup.

Appointments are required. Call (800) 787-2568 to schedule an appointment.

“During last year’s event, we heard from many parents who had lost their jobs, and their dental insurance, due to COVID-19,” says Alyson McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas. “For many families, the Smarts & Smiles event is the only way to get their children’s teeth cleaned and examined before returning to school. We’re here to make sure those kids have healthy mouths and confident smiles in the classroom.”

This year’s event, once again, will be held at the Las Vegas Ronald McDonald House, located at 2323 Potosi St. near Sahara and Decatur. Families will be allowed to wait inside the lobby during their children’s appointments. Temperature checks and face masks are required for everyone entering the Care Mobile.