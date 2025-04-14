'Rollercoaster' ski season comes to a close at Lee Canyon

LEE CANYON (KTNV) — The record-setting early-season heatwave we saw in Southern Nevada might have you thinking about summer, but snow lovers had one last day of winter up at Lee Canyon.

Sunday marked the last day of ski and snowboard season–a season which Lee Canyon staff describes as "a rollercoaster."

I spoke with skiers and snowboarders to get their feelings on the close of the season.

Las Vegas native Ruby Stowers told Channel 13 that she's been going to Lee Canyon consistently all season, which is why she felt like she had to be there Sunday.

"I just felt like it needed a send off," Stowers said. "I feel like if I didn't come today, I'd be bummed to miss the snow–even though there isn't too much right now."

Lots of snow sport fans on the mountain on Sunday felt the same way, including Spencer Jones, who told Channel 13 he's been coming to Lee Canyon regularly since he was three years old.

"The last day of the season is like my close out," Jones said. "If I don't come up here on the last day, I won't mentally feel like my season has ended."

According to resort director Josh Bean, this was the second-longest ski season in Lee Canyon's history.

That might sound surprising since seasons routinely stretch through May, but it's because they had their earliest opening weekend in 13 years back in November.

I was there as skiers took advantage of the historic early opening.

After that, though, Mother Nature didn't exactly cooperate, with warm temperatures and not a lot of snowfall the first couple months, although recent investments in their snow-making technology helped Lee Canyon power through.

"The snow was good, I think Lee [Canyon] has been working really hard to make a great experience for us," Ruby Stowers said. "It's like an escape–it doesn't feel like we're in Nevada right now."

A few spring storms dropped around five feet of snow in March and early April, which was much needed.

Lee Canyon reports 110 inches of natural snow fell this season, which–despite the up and down winter weather–is only 19 inches shy of their average annual snowfall.

Through it all, Lee Canyon Marketing Coordinator Johnny DeGeorge says business stayed steady.

"It's been amazing, and a big reason for that is our community," DeGeorge said. "Business has been great–people are out here having fun, our locals are out here having fun. It's the environment we love to see."

While last week's record-breaking heat forced Lee Canyon to wrap up ski season a little earlier than they might have hoped, that didn't stop skiers and snowboarders from getting one last run in before looking ahead to next winter.

"I think Mother Nature is ready for us to start shifting gears into mountain biking season, and that's fine with us," DeGeorge said with a laugh.

So, what's next up on the mountain?

Over the next few weeks, crews will be working to get the resort ready for the spring and summer mountain biking season, as well as some other fun they have planned.

As far as a date for when we can expect mountain biking season to officially start, DeGeorge didn't have one, only saying they're hoping for it to start "as soon as possible."

For more information and to stay in the loop about all the different events coming this spring and summer at Lee Canyon, visit their website by clicking here.