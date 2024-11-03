Skiers hit Lee Canyon's slopes on Saturday, its earliest start to ski season in 13 years

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Skiing on the first weekend in November in Southern Nevada sounds crazy, especially after this summer's all-time record heat, right?

Believe it or not, though, people were speeding down Lee Canyon's slopes on a history-making Saturday–their earliest ski season opening day in 13 years.

"It's really cool to be here so early and live in Las Vegas and have snow like this," 11-year-old snowboarder Emily Hiller said. "It's really fun."

Hiller said she just had to make it up the mountain for opening day.

"Just to get a feel of it and get back on a run again, because I'm so excited to be back out here," Hiller said.

Former snowboard instructor Daniel Marshall has been coming to Lee Canyon for nearly 20 years, so he knows how historic this moment is—and not just for snow sport enthusiasts.

"I'm super stoked to be here; it's been so long since I've been able to ski so early at Lee Canyon," Marshall said. "We rode our mountain bikes earlier, now we're getting some sunny laps in on our snowboard and skis."

It's the first time in Nevada that a resort offers skiing, snowboarding and mountain biking simultaneously.

"Given the opportunity that we had with Mother Nature blessing us with these temperatures, we figured why not go after it," said Josh Bean, Lee Canyon's Director of Mountain Operation.

But how in the world can they open so early, especially after this summer's record heat? Bean says they've invested about $8 million in their snow-making system over the last few years.

"That gives us the ability to make snow full force anytime we want," Bean said. "We see these [cooler] temperatures coming–these dry desert temperatures have been great for us."

Bean and his team look at the extended forecast to ensure that temperatures are cool enough for them to open on opening day and stay open for the duration of the season.

"The run's in great condition right now," Bean said. "With the improvements in snowmaking, it's a great product we have out there. It's not icy at all."

It's helped Lee Canyon become one of only five ski resorts open this early in the season across the country–a significant moment not just for Bean but for Southern Nevada.

"It's a great opportunity to see that we can compete with the big guys," Bean said. "We're out here working just as hard to open up as they are: to be the first on the West Coast, to have the longest season for our pass holders as possible and show them there's a value to skiing out here at Lee Canyon."

The turnout on the slopes on Saturday is proof.

"Just the community, it's really the camaraderie of the people up here," Daniel Marshall said when asked what his favorite part of being on the mountain was. "It's almost like family."

Lee Canyon only operates the Rabbit Peak chairlift on weekends for now, servicing its beginner slope. They say they'll look to expand their schedule and open more runs as weather permits in the coming weeks. However, Sunday marks the last day of mountain biking for the season.

For more information and to stay updated on future opening dates and times for other ski runs, visit Lee Canyon's website by clicking here.