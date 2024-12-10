Watch Now
Rock Academy of the Performing Arts to play three winter concerts

Delta Academy's music conservatory program will put on rock concerts this week.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Rock Academy of the Performing Arts is set to perform multiple winter concerts this week.

The academy is the music conservatory program of Delta Academy.

The program allows students of all experience levels to put on rock concerts multiple times a year throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

You can catch them in concert at the following dates and locations:

  • Wednesday, Dec. 11
    The Space Las Vegas at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 13
    Griffin Studios at 6:30 p.m.

The academy will hold auditions for students who'd like to join the program starting next month. For more information, you visit their website here.

