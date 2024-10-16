Robert Telles sentencing for murder charge set for Wednesday morning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Robert Telles, the former Clark County public administrator found guilty of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, will stand in court for his sentencing hearing Wednesday morning.

Telles was found guilty on Aug. 28 earlier this year. When the jury returned the verdict, they also recommended he serve a life sentence in prison with eligibility for parole after a minimum of 20 years served.

WATCH | The jury announces their decision in front of Robert Telles and the court.

Wednesday's hearing allows the judge to make the final decision on Telles' sentence, considering factors such as his criminal history and background.

Court is set to begin at 8:30 a.m.