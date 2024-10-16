Robert Telles sentencing for murder charge set for Wednesday morning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Robert Telles, the former Clark County public administrator found guilty of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, will stand in court for his sentencing hearing Wednesday morning.
Telles was found guilty on Aug. 28 earlier this year. When the jury returned the verdict, they also recommended he serve a life sentence in prison with eligibility for parole after a minimum of 20 years served.
WATCH | The jury announces their decision in front of Robert Telles and the court.
Wednesday's hearing allows the judge to make the final decision on Telles' sentence, considering factors such as his criminal history and background.
What lead to Telles' murder conviction?
More than two years ago, workers at the Clark County public administrator's office tipped off German in private about alleged turmoil at their workplace under Telles' leadership.
It was the subject of a series of articles published by German starting with one on May 2022 titled, "County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility."
In it, German writes:
"A half-dozen current and former employees interviewed by the Review-Journal are alleging the hostile work environment was fueled by the elected administrator of the office, Robert Telles."
In June 2022, Telles lost his re-election bid for public administrator.
A few months later, in September 2022, German was found stabbed to death at his home.
Days later, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department brought Telles in for questioning and searched his home. Authorities collected enough evidence to arrest Telles for German's murder.
Telles hired and fired three lawyers and was even representing himself for a while before hiring well-known criminal defense attorney Robert Draskovich in February of 2024.
The trial began on Aug. 12 with two weeks of testimony from those who knew German, worked with Telles, investigated the case, and many others.
Court is set to begin at 8:30 a.m.