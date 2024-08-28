Robert F. Kennedy Jr. removed from Nevada's November ballot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will not appear on Nevada's general-election ballot under a court order approved by a Carson City judge on Tuesday.

Kennedy had qualified for the ballot after feuding with the secretary of state's office over failing to follow state law when submitting signatures backing his independent bid.

But on Friday, Kennedy announced he was suspending his campaign. He endorsed Republican nominee former President Donald Trump at an Arizona rally.

A lawsuit filed by two Nevada voters against Kennedy and the Nevada secretary of state had sought to keep Kennedy off the ballot.

On Friday, with news of Kennedy's withdrawal, the judge signed a stipulation dismissing the case and affirming that Kennedy and his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, would be removed from the ballot.

The move will likely help both Trump and the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, by removing an alternative choice for voters dissatisfied with both candidates. But nominees from the Libertarian, Independent American and Green parties will still appear on the ballot, along with "None of these Candidates."

The deadline for Kennedy to remove his own name from the ballot had lapsed by the time he suspended his campaign, but the judge's order will suffice to remove it.