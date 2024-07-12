RFK Jr. campaign meets first ballot threshold

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- — Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign has submitted well more than the required number of signatures to appear on the November ballot, the secretary of state announced Friday.

According to a memo sent to county clerks and voter registrars around Nevada, Kennedy's campaign submitted 30,880 signatures statewide. That's well over the 10,236 signatures required by law.

Now, counties will verify that the petition contains enough valid signatures, a process that must be completed by July 25. If the petitions are verified, Kennedy's name will appear on the November ballot alongside President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The Kennedy campaign submitted a separate petition earlier this year, but it lacked the name of his vice presidential running mate, which state law requires. Kennedy sued the state, claiming the campaign had received inaccurate guidance and challenging the requirements in general.

After Kennedy named California lawyer Nicole Shanahan as his running mate in March, the campaign gathered signatures on a new petition. That's the document that local officials will now verify.

But there's yet another hurdle, as well. Last month, Democrats filed a lawsuit in Carson City District Court to keep Kennedy off the November ballot, claiming he's not an independent candidate since he's running as the nominee of various minor political parties in other states. That lawsuit is pending.

Kennedy is expected to speak in Las Vegas today as part of Freedom Fest, the libertarian economic and political conference held every year in Las Vegas. He'll also participate in an alternative political debate at the event, which runs through Saturday.