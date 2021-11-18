Roadrunner, going faster, ends up in Maine after hitchhiking

FREEDOM, Maine (AP) — A wayward roadrunner is on the mend in Maine after traveling across the country in a moving van. The greater roadrunner is a species native to Southwestern states.

It hitched a ride in the storage area of a moving van from Las Vegas to Westbrook, Maine.

Volunteers took the bird to a bird rehabilitation facility in Maine.

Avian Haven representatives said that they took the call about the bird on Nov. 13 and that it continued to rest Tuesday.

The center has created a special habitat for the bird that is warmer than its typical outdoor areas while also being sufficiently roomy.