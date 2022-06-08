Rising flu cases cause concern for the summer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's the time of year of year when flu cases are typically dropping, but according to the Southern Nevada Health District we've been seeing unseasonably high numbers here in the valley since late march.

Anna Binder knows this first hand, her household just had a run-in with the flu.

"Were seeing with humanity, everybody going back to doing things they did pre-pandemic. Which is predominately not washing their hands, not sneezing down into the elbow, or using a tissue," says Binder.

What was expected to be a moderately severe flu season this past winter, turned out to be even lower. That was a relief. But then, things took a turn for the worse.

The CDC is reporting an uptick in flu cases. Health experts say the increase is a medical mystery and say ever since the COVID-19 virus hit worldwide, flu patterns have changed.

They say theories such as mask wearing, social distancing and lower immunity due to less exposure are all possible.

Dr. Cassius Lockett, the Southern Nevada Health District director of disease surveillance & control explained: "We haven’t seen a late surge of the flu for decades in the united states. This late shift is not common. Very uncommon. Influenza is destroyed by ultra-violet light and as you mentioned it’s hot outside. What makes us similar to what occurs in winter months in other states, is that when it’s hot outside people move indoors. Therefore increasing their exposure to respiratory pathogens."

The health district reports so far, this flu season has resulted in 10 deaths and 383 hospitalizations. Something Anna and her family are doing everything they can to avoid.

"Try not to go in public if you’re not feeling well. If you are ill, wear your mask if you have to go to the store. Be respectful of other people. Just because your sick, other people don’t want to be sick," says Binder.

Since the flu is still making its presence known, it’s not too late to get a flu vaccine. The CDC has a list of recommendations for preventing the flu.