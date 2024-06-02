Ringo Starr, All-Starr Band check out The Beatles LOVE ahead of show closing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The cast and crew of The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil got a special surprise on Thursday night.

Former Beatle and music legend Ringo Starr stopped by along with his All-Starr Band, which is made up of fellow rockers Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Hamish Stuart, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, and Buck Johnson.

"I'm so glad I came to the show. You're all great," Starr said. "For the first time I've seen the show, three times I've seen the show, but this time, you're all younger than me. Well done, especially the kids here."

WATCH: Ringo Starr visits The Beatles Love by Cirque du Soleil

Ringo Starr visits The Beatles LOVE

The idea for the show came to be thanks to George Harrison and his friend, Guy Laliberté, who is also one of Cirque du Soleil's founders. After years of negotiations between the surviving members of The Beatles, Apple Corps Ltd., and MGM, LOVE first raised the curtain on June 30, 2006.

LOVE is the only live production in the world that is licensed by The Beatles' parent company, Apple Corps.

The curtain is scheduled to fall for the final time on July 7, 2024 as the Mirage gets ready to transition to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas.

Starr told USA Today that he's disappointed the show won't make the move to the new property.

"The Hard Rock, you would think would keep the show [because of the music connection]. But no," Starr said. "Honestly, we've had a good run."

As of April 9, Cirque du Soleil officials told Channel 13 the show has been seen by more than 11.5 million guests.

"It's been an honor for all of us at Cirque du Soleil to collaborate with The Beatles and Apple Corps Ltd. on what can only be described as a masterpiece," said Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group CEO Stéphane Lefebvre. "We are grateful to the creators, cast, crew and all involved in bringing this show to life and we know The Beatles LOVE will live on long after the final bow."

Could the show live again in another form?

"It may happen again. But I'm making this up — there are no rumors going on," Starr told USA Today. "But it's worth seeing. We did keep the business open all this time."

It's something echoed by Cirque officials.

"To recreate something as it was created isn't realistic, but to be inspired by it is definitely something Cirque thrives on," said Kati Renaud, senior artistic director at Cirque du Soleil. "Because of The Beatles' music aspect of it, there is something quite popular and inviting in any discussions [about the show's future]."