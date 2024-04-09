Beatles LOVE closing as part of ongoing changes at Mirage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As part of The Mirage's upcoming transformation, one of the properties live shows will close this summer.

The Beatles LOVE Cirque du Soleil production will end its run on July 7 as the resort shifts to becoming the Hard Rock Las Vegas.

Celebrating its 18th anniversary this year, The Beatles LOVE was created as the result of a friendship between Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté and George Harrison. The collaboration combining the legendary music of The Beatles and the artistry of Cirque du Soleil, a first for both creative entities, has brought together Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison several times to celebrate the show’s gala premiere and milestone anniversaries.

“The Beatles LOVE has been seen by more than 11.5 million guests since opening in 2006,” said Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group CEO Stéphane Lefebvre. “It’s been an honor for all of us at Cirque du Soleil to collaborate with The Beatles and Apple Corps Ltd. on what can only be described as a masterpiece. We are grateful to the creators, cast, crew and all involved in bringing this show to life and we know The Beatles LOVE will live on long after the final bow.”

Tickets to performances through June 29 are on sale now online. Tickets for the final week of performances in July will be available in the coming weeks. The Beatles LOVE performs Tuesday – Saturday at 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Here's a look back at the time Justin Hinton got a lesson in how to use aerial hoops by a Cirque du Soleil artist.