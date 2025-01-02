Ringing in 2025 on a 100-year-old locomotive steam engine

ELY, Nev. (KTNV) — In one Nevada community, the history of the American railway is kept alive and well.

"Our trains are 100 and 150 years old, and that's what we run. We have people who will reserve two or three years in advance just to take some of our special excursions. And so this is, this is just an amazing town. Ely believes in its history," Ely Councilwoman Dr. Jerri Lynn Williams-Harper said.

At the Nevada Northern Railway Museum, locals and tourists alike can experience and learn about a critical part of United States history, and it'll leave quite the impression.

NORTHERN NEVADA RAILWAY: How railroads helped build Nevada

“If you stood next to a live steam engine, you could swear it's a living, breathing being. They're like alive, basically, and they each have personalities," locomotive shop mechanic, Vincent Whitely, told Channel 13.

Today, Whitely lives and works in Ely where the depot continues to operate. But he still remembers when he first laid eyes on a steam locomotive train as a child.

“I could tell you the date that I got into this stuff was December 27, 1991. An Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe 3751 rolled through my hometown," Whitely said.

He was hooked and several decades later, Whitely works to keep those same historic engines in operation.

“It’s just that pride, that honor, that spirit in you that’s like you’re operating something that’s 100 years old or older," Whitely said. "Not many people do what we do. Granted it’s a lot of dirty work.”

It's not a bad gig, especially with a greasy shop cat named Dirt Three to upkeep mechanic morale.

“If there’s reincarnation, I want to come back as a shop cat," Railway President Mark Bassett said.

To Bassett, the collection of antique mechanical giants — steam locomotives — is able to come alive again with a lot of grit and gumption.

“This is the story of America. The history here is overcoming challenges, there would be no Las Vegas, no Salt Lake City, no Denver today, if it wasn't for the Iron Horse.”

Admittedly, things have changed since the 1862 Pacific Railroad Act initiated westward expansion.

“There used to be a complex like this about every 100 miles, and now they've all been bulldozed down, and this is the last one. We have not only the original buildings, the original steam locomotives, the original cars, the original track, the original tunnel, but we also have the original paper record dating back to 1905," Bassett said.

It’s no easy task to maintain all that history.

“A steam locomotive is a wonderful machine, but it's incredibly labor intensive. It takes a tremendous amount of maintenance, and there are no manuals. There's no book. So we got to figure it out for ourselves," Bassett told Channel 13.

The national landmark isn't just a mechanic shop. If you want to really experience living history, a paid ticket will let passengers ride one of these historic trains on 30 miles of hand-built track.

Still, beyond the past, there’s a future for this train depot too.

According to Bassett, as the Nevada Northern Railway steams into 2025, the focus is firmly set on two transformative projects: the restoration of Locomotive 40 and a renewed bid for a federal grant to expand rail access in northeastern Nevada.

He detailed the following vision via e-mail to Channel 13:

Restoration of Nevada’s State Symbol

Locomotive 40, built and delivered to the Nevada Northern Railway in July 1910, holds the prestigious title of an official Nevada State Symbol. After over a century of service, she’s once again undergoing a comprehensive restoration, including the federally mandated 15-year boiler inspection. This effort also addresses wear and tear on her running gear, including axles dating back to 1924. Keeping century-old equipment operational is no small feat, but it’s a labor of love that preserves a vital piece of Nevada’s history for future generations.

A Bold Step Toward Expansion

In addition to preserving history, the Nevada Northern Railway is looking toward the future by reapplying for the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Grant. Conversations with the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) have been encouraging, giving us confidence in our bid for $98 million to reconnect the railway with the transcontinental Union Pacific Railroad. If awarded, this grant will unlock significant economic opportunities for northeastern Nevada, fostering growth and strengthening the region’s infrastructure.

A Vision for the Future

The Nevada Northern Railway remains committed to preserving its rich past while ensuring a vibrant future. Whether restoring iconic locomotives or laying the groundwork for regional growth, 2025 promises to be a pivotal year.