Countdown to 2025: Sights and sounds of the New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — America's Party is in full swing in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

Whether you're in the crowd or at home on the couch, we want to help you ring in the new year on a high note.

Channel 13 crews are out in the community keeping tabs on all the happenings as Las Vegas locals prepare to turn the page on 2024.

Meteorologist Linh Truong has your fireworks forecast and looks ahead to a dry start to 2025.

The party comes to Abel Garcia on the ground outside Caesars Palace.

Ryan Ketcham gets a breakdown of the Fremont Street Experience lineup on New Year's Eve.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed to cars but open to the public. Revelers walk the Strip as they count down to midnight.

Abel Garcia checks in with visitors on the Strip spending their first New Year's Eve in Las Vegas.

Many of you brought some major style to the Strip for the celebrations!

Alyssa Bethencourt is giving us a closer look at the crowds on the streets from the celebrations at the Beer Garden.

Over at Area 15, a masquerade is in full swing with Jhovani Carrillo bringing you a inside look!

And we're not called the Entertainment Capital of the World for nothing! Take a look at all the people from around the world traveling to Las Vegas to ring in the New Year!

With the New Year comes many resolutions! Alex Eschelman asked some visitors what their resolutions are for 2025.

And as we prepare to move forward, the new year is also a time to look back.

Lots of headlines were made in 2024, and we wanted to remember the stories that inspired us most.

For chief investigator Darcy Spears, it was helping a woman drowning in bureaucratic red tape. For Good Morning Las Vegas anchor Anjali Patel, it was seeing a little-known trailblazer get the recognition he deserves. And for anchor Abel Garcia, it was the moment the Las Vegas community stepped up to help a family whose struggles he'd brought to light after devastating fires in Maui.

Find more inspirational moments from the year collected here:

For our weather team, extreme heat was the top headline of the year. In fact, Las Vegas had the hottest summer on record. (You probably remember seeing the thermometer hit 120 degrees on July 7.)

Here, Channel 13 meteorologists look back on the top weather news of 2024 and what it means as we head into a new year:

It was also a huge year for politics, especially here in swing-state Nevada. From Trump winning big to Michele Fiore facing justice — and a lot more — our senior political reporter Steve Sebelius walks you through some of the most impactful political events of 2024: