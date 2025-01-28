Ride Along: Nevada Taxicab Authority cracks down on illegal operators

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — So-called ‘fake drivers’ are popping up all over Clark County, attempting to lure travelers into their cars.

Channel 13 first told you about this issue last May, but officials say it has continued. They shared that illegal operators are hurting legitimate businesses and could also be putting passengers in harm’s way.

“It's extremely challenging to control. They are constantly changing their tactics. They move throughout the city. They shift their hours and recognize us as we’re out conducting enforcement,” said Adam Teti with the Nevada Taxicab Authority.

Illegal operators—unlicensed and unregulated—are waiting to pick up passengers. Teti said it happens all over Clark County, but mostly on the Strip and at the airport.

“We’re responsible for the taxis from Laughlin to Mesquite,” he said.

Teti leads a small but dedicated team with the agency. There are just 14 officers tasked with covering all of Clark County. He said recently, the job has become more difficult because illegal operators have developed a sophisticated network to avoid being caught. Part of their process includes using messaging apps to alert each other when investigators are on patrol.

“We may show up at one location and be there five minutes and you’ll see cars scatter and they’ve gone somewhere else. We’ve chased them away. They didn’t stop doing what they’re doing. They just moved because they recognized us. That’s one of the biggest challenges we have,” Teti said.

Teti said these unlicensed drivers often operate unmarked vehicles, and their passengers cannot know if they’re insured or even qualified to drive.

“ I think you don’t realize how dangerous a method of illegal transportation is until something horrible happens,” he said.

The issue isn’t just about safety. Each illegal ride takes money from legitimate businesses, companies that are fully licensed and follow the rules.

“Thousands of dollars a day that we’re losing, not just my company, other companies too,” said one owner of a local limousine business.

Despite crackdowns, Teti says illegal operations will likely persist as long as Las Vegas continues to grow, which is why he’s reminding people that while illegal rides may seem like an easy option, it could cost you more than just the price of the trip.

If you're unsure whether your ride is legitimate, Teti recommends looking for clear markings on the vehicle and the proper identification.

You can also alert the Taxicab Authority Dispatch at 702-668-4005 if you notice suspicious activity.

People caught doing this will have their car impounded and could face fines of up to ten thousand dollars.