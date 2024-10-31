Fake rideshare drivers persist at Harry Reid International airport despite crackdown efforts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Six months after Channel 13’s initial investigation into fake rideshare drivers at Harry Reid International Airport, new footage reveals these unauthorized operators are still at work, attempting to lure travelers into unverified vehicles.

Airport officials confirmed they are now working closely with agencies to tackle the problem.

The "fake" rideshare drivers can appear legitimate, creating confusion for passengers who may not realize they’re dealing with an unverified operator. See the video below.

Posing fake rideshares

“They look professional and then if it’s packed here, you might venture off into getting something like that just for the convenience of getting out of here,” said Brandy Jackson, who was waiting for her ride in the rideshare pickup area.

“Being a female out here, you’re not with a party, so you’re kinda even more cautious.”

Airport officials told Channel 13 that passenger safety is their top priority. In an interview with our station back in May, representatives told us they were actively cracking down on unauthorized drivers.

Fast forward six months later, airport officials are now taking even more measures to prevent the problem from happening, saying:

“In addition to the proactive messaging and signage regarding rideshare safety, our team members are vigilant in looking for any individuals who may be posing as a rideshare service. In such cases, we issue citations and escort the suspects off property. We also report these incidents to the Nevada Transportation Authority to further investigate.”

Safety experts warn getting into a car with someone who is not verified through a rideshare platform poses real dangers. Unlike approved Uber or Lyft drivers, these people have not undergone background checks and vehicle inspections that legitimate companies require.

Authorities are encouraging travelers to use the Uber or Lyft apps to confirm their driver’s details before getting into any vehicle and urge anyone who sees something, to say something so that they can work to curb the issue.