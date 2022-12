LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lucky Caesars Rewards member Jeff Reeves of Cortez, Colorado, struck it big on Thursday, Dec. 29, when he won the first Mega Jackpot for $499,763 on Three Card Poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

This marks the first major jackpot at the newly rebranded casino.

Reeves, a former rodeo clown in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, hit the jackpot on his last day in town. He plans on retiring and enjoying his winnings with his family.

