Resorts World: Property is now 100% powered by renewable energy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Resorts World officials said they have now reached their goal to go green near the Las Vegas Strip.

On Wednesday, casino officials said the resort is now powered by 100% renewable energy.

"We are thrilled to have reached such an incredible milestone in our sustainability efforts after only two years of operation," said Peter LaVoie, President of Resorts World Las Vegas.

According to the resort's website, this was achieved through several programs. The property is LEED Gold Certified. During construction, more than 80% of waste and debris was diverted from landfills. Since then, they have reduced their energy use and water consumption by more than 30%, compared to industry standards and have, what casino officials call, "the largest amount of electric vehicle chargers on the Strip."

The resort also has a food donation and waste production program. As part of that program, workers separate food waste before it is sent to local farms to be converted into animal feed. According to officials, they also use a "patented indoor air monitoring system to continuously optimize ventilation rates to improve indoor air quality and reduce energy usage."

With Resorts World reaching this goal, NV Energy officials said they've reached their Renewable Portfolio Standard goal, the state's renewable energy requirement, to hit 50% by 2030.

"This project is emblematic of our commitment to meeting our customers' unique energy needs and identifying an innovative path forward to meet those needs," said Doug Cannon, NV Energy President and CEO.

To receive LEED certification, venues and facilities earn points by adhering to standards that address carbon, energy, water, waste, transportation, materials, health and indoor environmental quality.

According to the U.S. Green Building Council, there are over 100 LEED Gold certified buildings in Nevada, including Allegiant Stadium, which was LEED Gold certified in July.