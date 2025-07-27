Residents stay after eviction deadline-but property owner could face $500 daily fines

Residents of a makeshift RV community across from the M Resort are now facing $500 daily fines after the deadline to vacate the property expired.

Those living in the unauthorized encampment told me they have nowhere else to go, despite the county's order to leave.

Troy, one of the residents I spoke with 18 days ago, acknowledged he was trespassing but felt he had no alternative.

"I know it's not right but I don't know where to go now," said Troy Ploeger, who has lived in one of the trailers for about a year.

The property owner could now be responsible for paying the hefty fines if the residents don't clear out.

Despite the expired deadline and potential fines, residents said they aren't leaving until they're forced out.

Beverly Branch also lives at the sight and says she woke up Friday morning to unexpected noise.

"It was before everybody got up they put up these no trespassing no dumping signs up," Branch said.

She told me she's working to get her RV operational again.

"Like I said you can't take money from a turnip. I don't know what I'll do. We'll try and get it running again and just move down the road," Branch said.

Branch described how the temporary RV park has become like family to its residents.

"They call me momma bear out here. I just don't want to see anyone go hungry," Branch said.

While acknowledging the land isn't hers to live on, Branch had a message for Clark County officials.

"We just need help... They don't use this land," Branch said.

In previous reporting, nearby homeowners expressed concerns about the encampment, saying the area has been problematic for years and that they want their community cleaned up and safe again.

At this time, Clark County officials have not visited the site, and the trailers remain in place. Channel 13 will continue to track any developments to come from the enforcement.

